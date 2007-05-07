Rumour: Ericsson to place bid on Motorola

Rumour has it that Ericsson has placed an informal bid on Motorola.

Local media referred to Barrons Online which in turn referred to analyst Ed Snyder at Charter Equity Research. According to Snyder have two of the main shareholders in Motorola told that Carl Icahn has spread the rumours about this possible merger.



No one of the above mentioned partners have comment on these rumours.