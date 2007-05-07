Orbotech profit down on lower LCD demand

Israel's Orbotech has announced its first quarter of 2007. First-quarter net income dropped to $5.57 million from $14.1 million.

Revenue dropped to $86.1 million from $101 million, after a significant reduction in the level of capital investment by LCD manufacturers, a trend which is expected to continue throughout 2007. Orbotech expects that LCD manufacturers' expenditure should pick up toward the end of 2007 and in 2008.