Delta opens Power Supply plant in Slovakia

Delta Group has opened a new power supply factory in Slovakia. This center aims to be the center of Delta's Eastern European operations.

Delta has invested over US$20 million in the new manufacturing plant and facilities, which will require 800 employees in its first phase of operation. The investment was supported by the Slovak Government, which granted tax incentives in the range of US$7 million. Delta decided to establish a manufacturing plant in Slovakia to better serve its European customers, according to the company.