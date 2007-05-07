NXP and Kestrel in partnership

NXP Semiconductors and Kestrel Wireless have joined forces on a solution to solve the problem of DVD theft throughout the supply chain.

Using NXP's RFID chip technology and Kestrel's RFA™ (Radio Frequency Activation) solution it is possible to disable DVDs at the point of manufacture and enable them at the point of sale, making goods stolen at any point during the supply chain worthless, thus eliminating the incentive for theft.



The first application of NXP and Kestrel's RFA/RFID solution will be integrated into optical media. The solution, however, is applicable to all consumer electronics products, such as MP3 players, electric shavers, toothbrushes, flat screen TVs, ink jet cartridges and flash memory.



NXP and Kestrel's network-based RFID solution opens up new opportunities for the distribution of optical media and consumer electronics. It eliminates expensive security devices, restrictive packaging and display cages, enabling a more comfortable shopping experience for consumers.