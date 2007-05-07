French Court to render Aspocomp decision

Aspocomp Group Oyj Company has that the The French Supreme Court will continue its proceedings on Aspocomp's appeal in the case against Aspocomp S.A.S's former employees in the beginning of June 2007.

According to present information, the decision is expected during the summer of 2007. Aspocomp has earlier informed that the decision would be expected during the spring of 2007.



The case relates to the closing of the heavily unprofitable Aspocomp S.A.S. in 2002 and the dismissals that ensued. The French Rouen appellate court ruled in March 2005 that Aspocomp Group Oyj should pay approximately EUR 11 million to the former 388 employees of Aspocomp SAS. After the ruling Aspocomp Group Oyj appealed to the French Supreme Court.



If the French Supreme Court accepts the appeal made by Aspocomp on the decision of the Rouen appellate court, the claim of the former employees of Aspocomp S.A.S. will be returned to the appellate court for retrial.