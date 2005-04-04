Digitaltest founder has passed away

Dr. Grant Boctor, President of Digitaltest, passed away recently. He died of a sudden heart attack. The staff at Digitaltest have lost a wonderful friend, colleague and highly skilled principal.

Dr. Boctor was the founder of Digitaltest and his inspiration and leadership has shaped the company for 25 years. Before his untimely death, preparations for the 25 Anniversary celebrations in Germany were already taking place.



Digitaltest has always maintained a strong and diverse management team, which includes Dr Boctor's daughter and son. Customers and partners have been informed and business will continue in the normal way.