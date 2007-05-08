Eltek picks Printar's LGP-809

Israel based company Printar has announced the installation of its LGP-809 digital printing system at PCB producer Eltek.

Mr. Roberto Tulman, Chief Technology Officer at Eltek said, "We installed the Printar LGP-809 at our manufacturing facility at the end of 2006 and in just these few months, the LGP-809 has enhanced our technological competitiveness by providing us with the ability to identify every single product. We believe that this enhanced technology will assist us in winning more contracts within our targeted markets - aerospace, military and medical contractors in the U.S., Israel and

Europe, where traceability is crucial".



Mr. Chen Tsuk, Sales Director at Printar, calls the installation at Eltek “another demonstration of the unsurpassed productivity, durability and adhesion of Printar's LGP-809 and its heat-curable ink. We are honored to have been chosen by Eltek, a leading provider of flex-rigid PCBs as the provider of the digital legend printing system, for providing their customers with the top quality products. We value our collaboration with Eltek and are confident it will continue to grow in the future."