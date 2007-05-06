Nokia/Siemens workers strike

Workers at Nokia Siemens Networks' facilities in Espoo and Helsinki in Finland staged a walkout on Friday in protest against the newly established joint venture's job cut in Finland.

Up to 2,000 people participated in the walkout, which began at 2pm local time. Those taking part are to return to work on Monday. TNokia/Siemens has about 10,000 employees in Finland. The company announced last week that 1,700 people are about to be removed from the finnish operation.