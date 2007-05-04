PCB testing for satnav systems

Peak Production Equipment has supplied a IVU2-J test system to check that PCBs in satellite navigation, traffic data and vehicle tracking systems at Trafficmaster have been correctly manufactured.

Productivity on the manufacturing lines for intelligent driving experts, Trafficmaster, is being boosted by functional test systems from the Peak Group.



Peak has been supplying test systems to Trafficmaster since 1997, but the latest IVU2-J test system, which complements three existing test rigs, at Elcan, Trafficmaster's contract manufacturing operation near Madrid in Spain, represents Peak's most comprehensive functional test solution installed to date.