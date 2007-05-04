RAFI & Texim extend agreement to UK

RAFI GmbH & Co. KG. and Texim Europe B.V. announce the extension of their existing

strategic partnership to include the United Kingdom.

RAFI GmbH & Co. KG. and Texim Europe B.V. today announced they are extending their existing BENELUX franchise agreement for marketing RAFI's range of electromechanical components to include the UK. RAFI's component product portfolio consists of a range of input, display and switching devices designed for a wide range of demanding applications.