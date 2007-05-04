Test & Measurement | May 04, 2007
Aeroflex wins major contract from Thales
Aeroflex has announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract from Thales for the fulfilment of its second Measurement Equipment Management Service (MEMSII) programme in the UK.
The objective of MEMSII is to provide Thales with the most cost-efficient way of providing fully calibrated and maintained test equipment to the exact requirements specifications of its engineers precisely when they need it. Aeroflex was previously responsible for Thales' initial MEMSI service contract.
In winning the MEMSII contract, Aeroflex has collaborated closely with both Thales and the French company, Trescal, which has been awarded the same contract for France, to develop a standardised set of processes and systems for its implementation. The MEMSII service has already been fully implemented in the UK and is now being extended to all the Thales Divisions in France.
“Aeroflex, in conjunction with Trescal, have come up with an extremely innovative and cost-effective service offer and we are extremely pleased to award the MEMSII contract for the UK to the company," said Terry Padley, the MEMSII Programme Manager at Thales.
The standardised MEMSII service is based on a significant reduction in the global cost of ownership for Thales, through the 'pooling' of more than 70,000 test and measurement instruments. Between them, Aeroflex and Trescal provide the logistics service and a set of unified processes that ensure the management, calibration, repair and supply of equipment from the pool is handled effectively.
Continued Terry Padley: “The real benefit to our engineers is that, in return for a small usage charge, they can have the exact equipment they require, fully calibrated, for as long as they need it. When not in use, it is taken back and they no longer pay for it. The system works along the same lines as car rental."
Commenting on the contract award, Peter Woolston, European Director of Service and Support at Aeroflex Test Solutions said: “Aeroflex is delighted to be awarded the continuing contract for test and measurement services to Thales within the UK. Throughout the past five years we have developed a very close working relationship and understanding with Thales users across the country. We have committed a significant amount of investment to making the MEMSII equipment management service as comprehensive as possible. We look forward to another five years of success supporting Thales in their drive for continuous improvement throughout its supply chain processes and developing the MEMSII foundation into other areas of mutual benefit."
