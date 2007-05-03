Sanmina-SCI Releases Military Intercom System

Sanmina-SCI Defense and Aerospace Systems Division Releases Commercial Version of Its Military Intercommunications System.

Sanmina-SCI Corporation's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division has developed REDI-COMM(TM), a commercial version of its military proven TOCNET intercommunication system.



REDI-COMM is designed for Emergency First Responders, Homeland Security and other emergency agencies that require a rugged, easily deployable and simple-to-use interoperable communication system to bridge between radios, VoIP, PSTN, 802.11 wireless devices, cellular, satellite, and other types of voice, data and video equipment.



The basic REDI-COMM system consists of one MC8000 series micro controller and one PC-based operator's software license. The MC8000 series micro controller is a 19" rack-mountable module and supports eight radios, 64 VoIP devices, four T1/E1 interfaces, one POTS interface, three 10/100/1000 mbps Ethernet interfaces and nine serial interfaces. For larger applications, up to 64 MC8000 series micro controllers can be networked via a fiber or Ethernet backbone.



REDI-COMM also includes an optional 802.11 b/g wireless router, touch screen operator console, rugged wireless SIP phones, a 24-port voice and data channel bank, IP router, UHF, VHF, 800MHz dual and single mobile radio modules, GSM gateway, a power distribution module, a rugged laptop and a variety of transit cases.



Unlike most other solutions on the market today, the MC8000 series micro controller module provides all the communications interfaces in a single module. This approach, unlike the rack and card design most vendors have selected, provides the user with maximum flexibility for interoperating with a wide variety of commercial and military communications systems in a small form factor at an affordable cost. The quality, innovation and cost make REDI-COMM an ideal solution for agencies operating on a tight budget but need the capabilities of traditionally more expensive systems.



"Given the success the military has experienced over the past several years using our TOCNET interoperable communication system in combat zones around the world, we believe this technology will also benefit non-military applications such as Emergency First Responders, Homeland Security and other agencies requiring rugged, reliable and affordable interoperable communications," said Jim Cocke, Senior Vice President of Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division.