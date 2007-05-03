Inovaxe appoints Fix Trade in Europe

Inovaxe Corp., a specialist in supply chain management solutions to electronics manufacturers, has formally appointed Dutch based Fix Trade BV as its representative throughout the European Union.

Founded in 1999, Fix Trade BV specializes in the distribution of professional production equipment and materials for the electronics industry. Located in Amerongen, The Netherlands, the company offers industry experience as well as the process knowledge, attention to detail and follow-up that Inovaxe customers have come Fix Trade BV, with locations in Romania, Hungary, and the head-office in The Netherlands makes Fix Trade BV an international organization with distributors all over Europe.



“As distributor we searched for a long time for a total inventory control solution set like the INOCART material handling system and INOKIT production and inventory control software. We found Inovaxe and thier products are just what our customers need. We are very happy that we now have Inovaxe as a partner. In combination with machine sales, we are sure that these Inovaxe products will be a success in Europe." said Peter-Paul de Wildt (President of Fix Trade).



“I am very excited to partner with Fix Trade BV in representing Inovaxe in the European Union. We are currently expanding our international presence and Fix Trade BV has the depth of expertise and reputation of customer satisfaction to bring our solution set to the EU." said Bob Douglas (President of Inovaxe). They are a perfect fit for our aggressive growth plans.



Fix Trade BV will represent Inovaxe's INOCART and INOKIT solutions for electronics applications.