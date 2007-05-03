RoHS Reliability- Success or Failure?

Soldertec Global is currently launching a new RoHS Reliability assessment service, which combines the strengths of an UK consultant and an independent laboratory report.

The modular options of this service enable an electronics manufacturing company to select an assessment package, which closely targets their individual needs.



The on-site consultancy comprises of a capability audit which includes board procurement, review of assembly processes, inspection of solder joints and handling of warranty returns. The testing begins by examining the structure of the solder joints using X-ray inspection and scanning electron microscope images, but can also be extended to investigate accelerated life testing and the effect of vibration, utilising a range of instruments and techniques available at the Soldertec Global

laboratory.



"The RoHS Reliability Service allows manufacturing companies to support their RoHS process capabilities with a report from an independent laboratory and a full day consultancy service from one the industries best known soldering engineers, Bob Willis of EPS," comments Tom Perrett, Marketing Manager at Soldertec Global. "The reassurance that comes from the report and the advice given enables companies to progress knowing that they are building their lead-free manufacturing developments on firm foundations."



This new service builds upon an established working relationship between Soldertec

Global and Bob Willis during which time they have jointly co-hosted a number of SMART Group events at the laboratories of Soldertec Global at St. Albans.