Two Swiss PCB/EMS firms acquired

AEMtec GmbH and Ventizz Capital Partners buys two Swiss companies, in electronics manufacturing services and the production of flex & HDI printed circuit boards.

AEMtec GmbH and Ventizz Capital Partners Advisory AG announce the acquisition of majority shares in leading electronics manufacturing service company ECR AG and in technological leader for the production of flex and HDI printed circuit boards GS Präzisions AG through their advised Ventizz Capital Fund III L.P. In the context of the subsequent regulation, the previous owners decided to hand over to new ownership the two companies that are rich in tradition with effect from 4th December 2006.



ECR AG based in Rotkreuz, in the Swiss canton of Zug, was founded in 1994 from Roche company and is the leading supplier in the production of electrical components for industrial and medical technology.



GS Präzisions AG in Küssnacht am Rigi, in the Swiss canton of Schwyz, was founded in 1981 and is one of the leading manufacturers of flexible and rigid-flexible as well as HDI printed circuit boards.



Together with AEMtec GmbH in Berlin, the new acquisitions form a company group, which - with over 300 employees and a turnover of 60m Euro - has achieved a significant size in this industry and will make a valuable contribution in resolving the future tasks of its customer base.



Harald H. Hanne, managing director of AEMtec describes the potentials of the group: "The market wants a European turn-key solution house for solving the highly complex challenges of modern electronics products from all market segments. With their complementary unique selling points, the three new companies in our portfolio are the basis for the fulfilment of this customer demand and we see very good potential for successful growth in Europe and in the markets beyond Europe."



In this transaction, Ventizz Capital Partners continues to pursue the strategy of focusing exclusively on high-tech companies with exceptional opportunities for growth. The executive partners of Ventizz expect the company they have purchased to offer the opportunity of generating an above-average yield for their investors. Ventizz Capital Fund III L.P. intends to provide further financial resources for accelerated company growth in the future.



Ventizz Capital Fund III L.P. has taken legal advice from Schoch Auer, St. Gallen and Velten Franz Jakoby, in Düsseldorf.