DJK soon to launch its “fastest 3D AOI"

Japanese equipment firm DJK is about to launch what it calls the fastest 3D AOI inspection system.

DJK have developed an AOI designed for inspection applications before or after the reflow oven. The first version will be released by June 07. DJK is currently in final stages of the development of its BPC Super as DJK claims will de the fastest 3D inspection in the world.