Nortel invests US$5 million in Galway, Ireland

Nortel has opened its new global Customer and Technology Center at its Mervue campus in Galway, Ireland.

Nortel has invested US$5 million in the new Center which is responsible for developing customer contact center applications for markets around the world.



The new Center is developing contact center solutions focused on ensuring customer enquiries to businesses are answered as quickly and efficiently as possible, incorporating multimedia capabilities such as instant messaging and video. The Center will also showcase applications that provide customers with the opportunity to participate in demonstrations tailored specifically for verticals markets such as healthcare, education and finance.