New CEO for Jutron

The long-term President and CEO of Jutron Oy, Mr Rainer Partanen has left the position in Jutron and is changing over to new challenges elsewhere.

The Board of directors of Jutron Oy has appointed Mr Tommi Rainola to this position, starting from the 1st of April 2007. Mr Partanen still remains as one of the main owners of the company and continues as a member of the board of directors.



The new president, CEO Tommi Rainola has also worked for Jutron Oy for over 17 years. He has influenced in the company in several positions, to be mentioned the last as a Vice President Production and as a member of management board since year 2002.

