TechniData and SAP get manufacturers<br>in shape for REACH

German company TechniData and SAP offer manufacturers integrated software solutions that provides support in meeting the demands of the new European chemicals directive REACH.

These new solutions are being enhanced in parallel with the progressive deadlines of the REACH implementation.



"REACH doesn't just affect manufacturers in the chemical industry," points out Jürgen Schwab, CEO of TechniData: "Companies that manufacture and import any products that contain substances regulated by REACH will also be affected. In practice, there will hardly be a single industrial enterprise based in the EU that will not have to comply with information regulations at the very least.



As of 2010, manufacturing industries will need to provide information on specific ingredients contained in their products. The European Union will detail which substances need to be declared in a "candidate list." If manufacturers and importers can ensure that a regulated substance will not escape from a product, that product will be exempt. However, if the function of this product involves the controlled release of this substance, manufacturers and dealers will be subject to both registration and information obligations.



TechniData and SAP map this process in integrated software solutions that enhance the existing SAP Environment, Health & Safety (SAP EH&S) application. The solutions developed for the manufacturing industry enable users to plan, control, and monitor registration projects end to end.