Anritsu's BTS Master awarded

BTS Master™ Receives CTIA WIRELESS 2007 E-Tech Award for Innovation in Network Infrastructure Category.

Anritsu Company announced that its BTS Master™ MT8222A was selected as the second place winner of the CTIA Emerging Technologies (E-Tech) Award at CTIA WIRELESS 2007 for the Network Infrastructure: In-Building/Local Area Network Solution category. Winners were announced at an Award Ceremony at the Orange County Convention Center during the show.

The CTIA E-Tech Awards program is designed to give industry recognition and exposure to the best wireless products and services in the areas of Consumer, Enterprise and Network Technology. More than 225 applications were submitted and reviewed by a panel of recognized members of the media, industry analysts and technology experts. Products in four categories: hardware, consumer applications, enterprise solutions and network infrastructure, were judged on innovation, functionality, vision, technological importance and implementation.



“The E-Tech awards program continues to grow and showcase innovative products that extend wireless offerings to consumers and enterprises," said Robert Mesirow, vice president and show director for CTIA WIRELESS.



“On behalf of CTIA, we congratulate Anritsu on its award and look forward to its continued innovation in the field of network infrastructure", he added.



The BTS Master is an integrated multi-functional base station test tool that eliminates the need to carry and learn multiple test sets. Its measurement capabilities include spectrum analysis, precision return loss, VSWR, cable loss, distance-to-fault, two-port gain/loss, one-port and two-port magnitude/phase, interference analysis, spectrogram, and RF and demodulation measurements for WCDMA/HSDPA, GSM/GPRS/EDGE and Fixed WiMAX signals.