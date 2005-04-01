Efore goes East

In order to improve competitiveness and cost-effectiveness in production, Finland based EDMS-provider Efore is investigating possibilities of transferring an increasing part of its production to Estonia and China.

As regards to Finland, the intention is to examine the possibility of transferring main part of current Saarijärvi production to Efore"s own facilities in China and Estonia and possibly also to one or several subcontractors. Correspondingly, measures have been taken in the USA to investigate the possibility of transferring part of the current Irving production to Mexico.



With regards to abovementioned measures aiming to improve profitability, Efore has initiated statutory negotiations with Finnish employees in accordance with the Act on Co-operation within Undertakings. The possible need for personnel reduction is estimated to be totally 100 - 130 employees. The total number of Efore employees in Finland is currently 316.



The Efore electronics group is an international company providing services for the telecommunications, industrial automation, health care and engineering industries. Its operations comprise custom-designed power supplies, DC power systems and electronics design and manufacturing services (EDMS).



Efore"s domicile is Espoo, Finland. In Finland the company has operations also in Saarijärvi and Tampere. Its other product development and production operations are located in the USA and China. The group also has production in Estonia and Brazil and an associated company in Germany. In the fiscal period ending in October 2004, the consolidated turnover was some EUR 73.2 million and the personnel numbered 567. The parent company Efore Plc is quoted on the Main List of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.