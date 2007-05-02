TriQuint bolsters European sales force

TriQuint has announced that it is restructuring its sales coverage and product distribution across Europe.

This reorganization is designed to streamline European support to meet growing customer needs for cost-efficient, highly-integrated RF solutions that reduce manufacturing time. Redtree Solutions has been named TriQuint's official sales representative for much of Europe, the UK, Ireland and the Nordic countries. TriQuint's existing European distributor, Avnet Memec, will now also serve France, Italy, the UK and Ireland after having covered much of Western and Eastern Europe before today's expansion announcement.



Teague emphasized that the logistics expertise of Avnet Memec's distributorship and Redtree's far-reaching demand creation methods across Europe were major reasons for TriQuint's decision, which will offer customers direct, personal service in conjunction with TriQuint offices already serving Europe.