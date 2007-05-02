Solectron Receives Quality Supplier<br>Process Award From Kodak

Solectron Corporation has been awarded Eastman Kodak Company's Supplier Quality Process Supplier Certification award.

Based on an assessment of performance metrics, Kodak recognized Solectron for its continued commitment to excellence in manufacturing of Kodak Picture Kiosks, which are designed, marketed and serviced by Kodak.



"Recognition from Kodak, the world's foremost imaging leader, signifies the strength of our relationship as a trusted and valued manufacturing and supply chain partner," said Marty Neese, executive vice president, Operations, Solectron. "Our unrivaled expertise in complete product development of self-service automation systems provides OEMs with the solutions they need to speed time-to-market, improve interactions with their end customers and enhance their competitive position."



Kodak honored Solectron with the Supplier Certification award for demonstrating a sound and effective quality system, world-class product/service quality levels, delivery and lead-time performance that provides Kodak with supply chain flexibility, and demonstrating and providing year-over-year productivity requirements.



“Solectron has proven it can meet the strict and rigorous standards set forth by Kodak in the critical roles of manufacturing and supply chain services by earning our Supplier Quality Process Supplier Certification award for the Kodak Picture Kiosk business," said Steven Scime, director of Worldwide Kiosk Operations, Kodak. “Solectron's consistent execution enables Kodak to continue to focus on serving our customers to the highest possible level."



Solectron provides expertise in Level 5 systems integration, build-to-order, configure-to-order, build-to-stock and fulfillment services to end customers. Overall, Solectron has received more than 450 quality and service awards from its customers.