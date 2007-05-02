TriQuint extends its agreement with Avnet Memec

Avnet Memec has the extension of its long-term European distribution agreement with TriQuint Semiconductor. Effective 2nd May 2007 the established strategic partnership will be extended to the UK, Ireland, France and Italy.

TriQuint Semiconductor extends its distribution agreement with Avnet Memec to

include UK, Ireland, France and Italy. Avnet Memec is now the sole TriQuint distributor on a pan-European basis with the exception of Iberia.



"This expansion is very important for Avnet Memec. RF and wireless components are very attractive for many different applications across the European market. In fact, many customers who buy through distribution seek an increasing variety of RF technologies to differentiate their end product, whether in industrial applications, communications, security or other segments. Avnet Memec has established itself already as an RF specialist. TriQuint devices are the core of our RF product lines. Having the opportunity to sell TriQuint to a broader market will help many of our

customers to achieve more complete RF solutions from Avnet Memec," said Steve Haynes, President of Avnet Memec.