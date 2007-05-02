Conti Temic choose DuPont

Conti Temic, a company of the Continental group, based in Nuremberg (Germany), has developed and tested a control circuit for transmission applications, which features fine-line gold tracks and thin gold bonding.

Conti Temic has chosen DuPont QG150 gold conductor and resistors (2000 Series) from DuPont Microcircuit Materials, part of DuPont Electronic Technologies, to manufacture the control circuit for their new applications. The QG150 is a thin dense gold which is printed with 150 micron lines/space

and provides the interconnect surface for over 1200 gold wire bonds per circuit.



A number of innovative electronic applications are being developed today aimed at increasing safety, reliability, efficiency and overall economy for future automotives. One of these emerging applications is electronically controlled transmissions, including automated manual, continuously variable and fully automatic types.



Volume production of Conti Temic¹s control units, commenced in 2007, will reach full production level in 2009. The control units will be installed in several new model cars from several OEMs