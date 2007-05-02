Rumor: Solectron Memphis Plant to Lose HP

According to "IntelligentEMS Blog", Solectron's plant in Memphis US will lose Hewlett Packard by this Year-End. HP currently has 50% of the plant`s turnover.

The Intelligent EMS quoted a Solectron employee`s blog:: "Today at work, the Site Gm for Solectron met with ALL the techs today, to inform us of great news. Memphis Site is running at a 7 million dollar loss. There will be no pay raises this year. HP, the account that makes up 50% of the site's work, announced this week they are pulling out of solectron by the end of the calender year".