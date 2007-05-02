Electronics Production | May 02, 2007
Q1 global chip sales grew by 3.2 % from 2006
Worldwide sales of semiconductors of $20.3 billion in March were 1.0 percent higher than the $20.1 billion reported for February, and 3.2 percent higher than the $19.7 billion reported for March 2006, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported.
First-quarter global chip sales amounted to $61.0 billion, an increase of 3.2 percent from the $59.1 billion reported for the first quarter of 2006. Sales declined by 6.5 percent in the first quarter of 2007 compared to the $65.2 billion reported for the final quarter of 2006.
“Global sales of semiconductors reversed three months of sequential declines with a nominal gain of just over 1 percent in March," said SIA President George Scalise. The SIA noted that price pressures resulting from intense competition in major market segments such as DRAMs, DSPs and NAND flash – key components of personal computers, cell phones, and other portable consumer products – limited industry growth despite higher unit shipments for these products in the most recent month. DRAM sales declined by just over 8 percent from the last quarter of 2006, reflecting strong pricing pressure as units increased over 16 percent while average sales prices dipped close to 20 percent over the same time period. Microprocessor revenues declined by nearly 13 percent from the prior quarter, reflecting a decline in unit sales while average sales prices remained almost unchanged.
“Even with continued strength in unit sales of personal computers, mobile phones, and other portable consumer electronic products, an abundant supply of chips for these applications resulted in declining average selling prices as manufacturers sought to hold onto market share," Scalise continued. According to Gartner, total personal computer shipments in the first quarter were up 8.9 percent over the same period of 2006, in line with normal seasonal patterns. “The competitive pressures we've seen in the semiconductor industry over the past few months have led to record low prices for PCs – the average sales price for a consumer PC fell to $850 in the first quarter," Scalise added.
“Sales for the year to date are running slightly ahead of last year's record level, but well short of the 10 percent growth projected in the forecast issued by SIA last November. Semiconductor sales are increasingly tied to worldwide economic performance and consumer confidence," Scalise continued.
“Despite recent signs of slowing growth in the overall economy, consumer spending on electronic products appears to have held up fairly well," Scalise said. “The Conference Board last week expressed concern that rising prices at the gas pump could dampen short-term consumer expectations. To date, higher prices at the pump do not appear to have affected consumer spending on electronic products, but this remains a subject of concern. Recent reports that China's information technology sector is experiencing slower growth coupled with a U.S. GDP growth rate that fell to 1.3 percent in the first quarter are causes for caution concerning the near-term outlook for the semiconductor industry," Scalise concluded.
“Global sales of semiconductors reversed three months of sequential declines with a nominal gain of just over 1 percent in March," said SIA President George Scalise. The SIA noted that price pressures resulting from intense competition in major market segments such as DRAMs, DSPs and NAND flash – key components of personal computers, cell phones, and other portable consumer products – limited industry growth despite higher unit shipments for these products in the most recent month. DRAM sales declined by just over 8 percent from the last quarter of 2006, reflecting strong pricing pressure as units increased over 16 percent while average sales prices dipped close to 20 percent over the same time period. Microprocessor revenues declined by nearly 13 percent from the prior quarter, reflecting a decline in unit sales while average sales prices remained almost unchanged.
“Even with continued strength in unit sales of personal computers, mobile phones, and other portable consumer electronic products, an abundant supply of chips for these applications resulted in declining average selling prices as manufacturers sought to hold onto market share," Scalise continued. According to Gartner, total personal computer shipments in the first quarter were up 8.9 percent over the same period of 2006, in line with normal seasonal patterns. “The competitive pressures we've seen in the semiconductor industry over the past few months have led to record low prices for PCs – the average sales price for a consumer PC fell to $850 in the first quarter," Scalise added.
“Sales for the year to date are running slightly ahead of last year's record level, but well short of the 10 percent growth projected in the forecast issued by SIA last November. Semiconductor sales are increasingly tied to worldwide economic performance and consumer confidence," Scalise continued.
“Despite recent signs of slowing growth in the overall economy, consumer spending on electronic products appears to have held up fairly well," Scalise said. “The Conference Board last week expressed concern that rising prices at the gas pump could dampen short-term consumer expectations. To date, higher prices at the pump do not appear to have affected consumer spending on electronic products, but this remains a subject of concern. Recent reports that China's information technology sector is experiencing slower growth coupled with a U.S. GDP growth rate that fell to 1.3 percent in the first quarter are causes for caution concerning the near-term outlook for the semiconductor industry," Scalise concluded.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments