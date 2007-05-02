Cisco said Romania is short of staff

A Cisco Romania spokesperson told local media there is a shortage of staff for network- and communications of more than 9,000 people in Romania.

A study shows that problems in finding human resources in this industry field will get worse during the next five years. Due to harsh competition the human resources shortage is currently a common problem for local companies.



Bogdan Constantinescu, CEO of Cisco Romania told ZF, "This figure covers the whole market, and, in addition to suppliers of equipment and services, it also includes the big telecom operators and the necessary personnel in the companies, which use and benefit from this technology."