100 new jobs per month at Siemens Romania

Siemens Romania's expansion has been done by either acquisitions or Greenfield investments. The company grows with 100 new employees per month in the Country.

Currently the company employs 3,600 people in Romania. Recently the company acquired a Romania a automation company, with approximately 80 employees. In 2005 the company acquired Forte Company IT system integrator, with 220 employees and turnover around 20m euros, ZF reports.



Besides all the acquisitions Siemens has also made some large investments in the country, like production centres. The most important production centre is based in Timisoara. The centre is a supplier of electronic systems for the automobile market. The other major investments in the country are two electronic part plants in Sibiu.