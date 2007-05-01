Nu Horizons enters German market

Nu Horizons Electronics has announced the expansion of the company's European operations with the addition of a new subsidiary headquartered in Munich, Germany.

The new division, Nu Horizons Electronics GmbH, is being led by industry-veteran Thomas Reisinger, who serves as Managing Director.



Dave Bowers, president of Nu Horizons Electronics Distribution Division states, “We are very pleased to expand our European operations with the addition of Nu Horizons Electronics GmbH. Germany is a vitally important market with many thousands of customers that we believe will value our technical design-in support, service and logistics offerings. We look forward to expanding in Germany, and eventually throughout Western and Eastern Europe, to further support our growing customer base and reinforce our global growth strategy."



Managing Director Thomas Reisinger adds, “Consolidation has created a significant opportunity in the German market. This gap created the necessity for a distributor that can deliver demand creation services and true in-depth technical support. Nu Horizons Electronics not only fulfills those requirements, but backs service with global inventory and strong supplier franchise agreements. Our well-qualified team is excited to expand our local market presence."



This initial German launch is backed by ten supplier franchises, most of which Nu Horizons retains in other geographic regions. These franchises include: Xilinx, Anadigm, Elec & Eltek, Micrel, Nordic Semiconductor, Pericom, Pletronics, RF Monolithics, SMSC and Winbond. In addition, Nu Horizons Electronics presently retains 10 sales, engineering and marketing staff, with plans for additional hires in the near future.