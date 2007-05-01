Simclar workers protest outside company HQ

As evertiq.com reported earlier EMS-provider Simclar Group has closed two of their facilities in Scotland axing 420 people. People affected by this decision have been protesting against the company's decision.

This time the protest took place at Simclar's Headquarter in Dunfermline, UK. Approximately 60 axed workers took their protest to Simclar's headquarters, stv reports. According to Scotland Today, since the decision regarding the redundancies protest has been taken place outside the Irvine plant and Kilwinning plant. Allan Wilson the deputy enterprise minister has called for an official investigation into the company's closure.