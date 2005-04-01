Ritek moves Euro ops to Asia

Taiwan based optical disc manufacturer Ritek, is shifting its operations of equipment for CD-R discs from its two subsidiaries in Germany and two subsidiaries in Northern Ireland, DigiTimes reports.

The European operations will be phased out and relocated to Ritek’s subsidiary in Vietnam. Ritek’s subsidiaries in Germany are Primedisc Technologies GmbH and RME Manufacturing GmbH. The Northern Irish subsidiaries are Multimedia Info-Tech Ltd. and Rimedia Ltd.