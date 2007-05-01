New positions at EKRA

Jakob Szekeresch replaces Roland Kappaun, as managing director of EKRA Automatisierungssysteme GmbH. Roland Ruhfass has taken over as head of Technical Marketing department at EKRA Automatisierungssysteme GmbH in Bönnigheim.

At the beginning of the year, Jakob Szekeresch was appointed the position of managing director at EKRA screen printing systems, a subsidiary of the ASYS group. Mr. Szekeresch is an electronic engineer and began his career in the design and maintenance department of a Romanian supplier for the textile industry. After the takeover of EKRA by ASYS, Roland Kappaun was assigned joint head of EKRA in cooperation with Werner Kreibl und Klaus Mang.



Roland Ruhfass has taken over as head of Technical Marketing department at EKRA Automatisierungssysteme GmbH in Bönnigheim. His professional career began 18 years ago in the electronic industry in the field of thick-film/hybrid technology. Mr. Ruhfass is a trained screen printing technician and for the last 14 years, he was responsible for the production department and subsequently the sales department at KOENEN GmbH.