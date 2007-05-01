Asys appoints new head of sales

Dr. Lars Wende has been appointed as Head of Sales at ASYS Automatisierungssysteme in Dornstadt, Germany.

Dr. Wende has worked for many years in research and development projects in the semi-conductor sector. He was subsequently involved in the setup and supervision of the application and technology centre for wafer inspection and metrology at ADE. Most recently he was active as sales and marketing manager in the high-tech industry.