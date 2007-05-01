ERNI acquires Pewamat Elektronik GmbH

In early 2007, ERNI Electronics GmbH, based in Adelberg, Germany, assumed ownership of Pewamat Elektronik GmbH, of Zell/Aichelberg, Germany. Business operations are being conducted as an independent company under the new name ERNI ES GmbH.

Leadership responsibilities have been undertaken by Gerald Römpp, who was previously responsible for “Systems" sales for ERNI Electronics GmbH.



With its acquisition of Pewamat, ERNI Electronics is adding access to modern production and testing technology for the manufacture of active boards, and is thus continuing the expansion of its offerings in the “Electronic Solutions" (ES) service area. ERNI Electronics develops and produces high-value connectors, cable connectors, and electronics assemblies ranging all the way up to complete enclosures and sub-racks. In the 2006 fiscal year, the company achieved an annual turnover of approximately 130 million euros with a staff of about 500 employees.



“Today, ERNI's systems technology solutions already contribute around 30 percent of the company's overall turnover, and are focused on the development of backplanes, electronic assemblies, and sub-systems," explained Gerald Römpp. “We currently see a clear trend towards manufacturing with cost-effective SMT techniques. Now that we have aligned our portfolio of connectors to meet these requirements, we can supplement our expertise in the area of SMT manufacturing and assembly by integrating a company that is specialized in soldering. At the same time, this safeguards our core competency as an interconnect specialist."