Universal appoints New Partner<br>for the Nordic Region

Universal Instruments has announce the appointment of Sincotron group to support its sales operations in the Nordic region.

The move is part of the corporation's stated goal of augmenting its own sales force in all key European territories in order to strengthen its customer-focused infrastructure.



With head offices in Espoo Finland, Sincotron is one of the Nordic's most comprehensive suppliers of production automation to the electronics and associated industries. Products range from PCB assembly, automatic optical and x-ray inspection, reflow solder, screen printing, precision liquid dispensing, cable preparation, robotic soldering and robotic assembly as well as cleaning systems. The company has developed high levels of knowledge and experience in the implementation of quality automation solutions and an expertise in providing complete production lines including integrating third party equipment.



Under the new long-term agreement with Universal Instruments, Sincotron will assume sales and service responsibility of the company's flexible SMD assembly equipment to the Nordic market, including the Genesis-Lightning high-speed chip placement and AdVantis platforms. In the medium-term Sincotron will also expand the range of support services, including application and maintenance support for AdVantis and Genesis machines. In addition, the agreement will locate sales and support staff closer to customers in the Nordic region.



"We will work closely with Sincotron to ensure we deliver increased customer value in all our long-term collaborative sales and support initiatives and that customers enjoy the highest possible standards of service," says Ray Doherty, Universal Instruments' Regional Sales Manager.