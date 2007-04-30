Bad working conditions at computer makers

Eight large computer makers have been reviewed for their social and environmental responsibility by Swedish local magazine Rad & Ron. The review shows that the major computer makers have bad working conditions.

Hewlett Packard got the highest grade for best working condition. The second place is shared by two computer makers, Fujitsu-Siemens and Dell, follows by Apple (3) and Sony (4). Toshiba, Acer and Packard Bell have all failed in the review which was covering the weaknesses in social and environmentally responsibility.



The review points also out the salaries that were under minimum wages, many of the employees are missing permanent employment. They have also been exposed to dangerous materials at without any protection.



The study pointed out on one factory in China where children worked during their summer brake.