Elcoteq “Design for Manufacture - a key factor<br>in cost reduction for Wireless Infrastructure"

Elcoteq has announces that Arno Kolk, Elcoteq's senior manager business development, presented a paper titled, “Design for Manufacture - A Key Factor in Cost Reduction for Wireless Infrastructure", at the 5th International Basestation Conference in Bath, UK on April 27, 2007.

In addition, Axis Network Technology presented a digital radio platform, for which Elcoteq is the manufacturing partner. Elcoteq has supported Axis Network Technologies since the early design phase with design for manufacturing services.



Elcoteq has been involved in the base station market for many years with its Communications Networks Business Area. This segment manufactures wireless and wireline infrastructure products and enterprise systems for major European, Asian, and American OEMs and Tier 2 companies. Elcoteq's experience in manufacturing demanding network elements ranges from cellular base stations with all relevant plug-in units to microwave systems and wireline system components. As an EMS company, Elcoteq is closely involved in product development, new product introduction, sourcing of components including mechanical parts, and supply chain management, as well as a wide range of additional services throughout the product lifecycle.



“Employing design for manufacturing as early as possible in the design of a new product can be extremely effective in reducing costs," said Mr. Kolk, Elcoteq senior manager,Communications Networks business area. “This is especially true when the design team involves the manufacturing specialist in the design stage."