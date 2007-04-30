Trident appoints new Senior Product Manager

Trident has announced the appointment of Bruno Recaldini as Senior Product Manager with specific responsibility for the company's LCD display franchises.

Recaldini brings Trident with a fifteen year track record in display sales and marketing. He joins from Densitron Technologies plc, where Bruno Recaldini was Global Product Manager for displays. Recaldini's role at Trident gives him responsibility for business development on some of Trident's franchises, including NEC, Winmate, GVision and SIT.