Foxconn Profit Up 50%

Foxconn Electronics posted an after-tax profits of US$469.4 million in the first quarter of 2007, which is a 48.9% increase over the year.

Foxconn said that its operating margin was 5.7% last year (5.5% in 2005). Its gross margin was down to 9.7% last year (10.3% in 2005) due to rising competition within the EMS segment. This was reported by DigiTimes quoting Foxconn spokesman Edmund Ding.