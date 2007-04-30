3000 UK firms sign up for WEEE

3000 firms in the UK have signed up for the approved waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) compliance scheme, according to the Environment Agency.

Liz Parkes, head of waste at the Environment Agency, said the figures showed that British businesses were getting the message about WEEE regulations and what was expected of them. There are 37 schemes on offer and Ms Parkes has urged the UK's small and medium sized enterprises to sign up soon with a scheme that suits them, or else risk prosecution. She revealed that the regulations in place meant companies making profit from electrical goods were directly responsible for reducing its environmental impact, according to MS Small Business News.