STMicro selects Obducat technology

ST Microelectronics has placed an order for an NIL R&D system to be used in their FTM / Advanced R&D – Post Silicon Technology (PST) unit for development purposes. Obducat has also produced stampers that are being used in this assessment project.

Since 2006, the unit FTM / Advanced R&D – Post Silicon Technology (PST) of STMicroelectronics, headed by Dr. Gianguido Rizzotto, is cooperating with Obducat in the assessment of Nano Imprint Lithography (NIL) technology as a potential scalable patterning method for all-organic and hybrid electronic devices with feature size in the range of 50nm.



As pointed out by Dr. Luigi Occhipinti, Programs Manager and head of the All-Organic Electronics teams in Catania and Portici (Naples), “the assessment of Nano Imprint Lithography is a step forward in the development of a completely new technology platform for All-Organic and Hybrid electronics, that will be manufactured at ultra low-cost by means of non photolithographic processes. The achievement of device structures with nanoscale resolution via simultaneous thermal and UV-based Nano Imprint Lithography on large areas, makes the Obducat system attractive in patterning a wide range of organic materials".



"We are of course very pleased with the fact that a world leading semiconductor manufacturer such as STMicroelectronics has chosen Obducat as a partner in there assessment project. I also believe that our technology will increase its presence in the R&D departments within semiconductor industry ," says Patrik Lundström, CEO of Obducat AB.