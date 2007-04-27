Vero has acquired products from closed UK based APW

All the moulded enclosure and card guide standard product lines have been acquired by Vero Technologies from Southampton-based APW UK which went into administration at the start of the year.

Vero Technologies can now offer it's customers APW's products as the manufacturing of the APW products now can continue at Vero Technologies.



"Such well know brand names as Veronex, IDAS, Apollo, General Purpose Box, Patina and many others are back in full scale production, enabling companies who had specified the products as the housing for their equipment to continue to purchase," said the company.