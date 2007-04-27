Electronics Production | April 27, 2007
Bill Walker - Regional Vice President<br>Avnet Memec Northern Europe
Avnet Memec announced today that it has appointed Bill Walker to Regional Vice President, Northern Europe.
Walker is following Neil Carey. Reporting to Steve Haynes, President of Avnet Memec, Walker is responsible for all sales and marketing activities of Avnet Memec in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. He is based at the Avnet Memec's UK offi ce in Aylesbury. Bill Walker is already well known at Avnet Memec – from 2004 to July 2005 Bill held the
position of President Demand Creation for the Memec Group EMEA. Until 2004 he held the position of CEO Insight Memec EMEA. During his 20 years with Memec, Bill has held several senior sales, marketing and management positions. Last but not least Bill acted as Memec representative to the Avnet board during the integration process of Memec into Avnet.
“Bill is very well experienced in electronics distribution and has already an excellent understanding of Avnet Memec's philosophy,“ said Avnet Memec's President Steve Haynes.
“Having worked his way through the distribution ranks, he has broad experience at all levels in marketing, sales and people management across Europe. He is very well positioned to develop the Avnet Memec business in North Europe“, he added.
Bill Walker commented: “I am delighted to be taking on this new challenge and to join Avnet Memec! My focus for the next months is to stabilise and increase the business in UK, Ireland and the Nordic countries. And, for sure, I will continue to establish Avnet Memec as the number one demand creation specialist across Europe.“
