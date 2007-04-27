Atotech buys KUNZ as well as parts of SIDASA

ATOTECH reports the acquisition of the German company KUNZ GmbH including the corresponding partner companies ICP GmbH, UCI GmbH and DCS GmbH, as well as the coating business of the Spanish company SIDASA S.A.

With the acquisition ATOTECH wants to strengthen its global market position in the area of galvanic anticorrosive coatings. The product range ZINTEK as well as the advanced coating and aftertreatment technologies complement the present program of ATOTECH. The acquisitions are part of the strategy of ATOTECH to profile as a global partner of the automotive industry and their subcontractors, as well as to offer leading technologies and best services.



The former main subsidiary KUNZ in Trebur was integrated into the central organization of ATOTECH and serves in future as a research centre for zinc segment technology and sealing as well as a production site.