APW Poland, Germany have closed

APW has closed its Polish site. The information has now come out after APW´s business partners have started to wonder what is happening with their products they are expecting from APW.

evertiq reported in February that the UK site of APW was closed since the company couldn´t find a buyer to the bankrupt company. Short after the Polish site was closed. And the German site has been closed as well.



However the sites in Ireland, France and Italy are still running.