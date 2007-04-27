Elcoteq Wins Electronics Manufacturing Asia 2007 Innovation Award

Elcoteq Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been recognized as winner of the Electronics Manufacturing (EM) Asia Innovation Award 2007 in the category of Contract Services. EM Asia is a key trade publication in APAC. The awards ceremony was held in Shanghai during NEPCON China on April 25, 2007.

Elcoteq won the award in the Contract Services category, and was chosen as the winner among the ten competing companies. All contestants are providers of electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Elcoteq was awarded for its global end-to-end solutions concept that includes product development, sourcing, new product introduction, supply chain management, global manufacturing, and after-sales services.



The EM Asia Innovation Awards program strives to recognize and celebrate excellence in the Asian electronics industry, inspiring companies to achieve the highest standards and push the industry

forward. Winners were selected by an independent panel of judges who are experts and leaders in their fields. Entrants were judged on the following criteria: innovation and achievement, quality, cost efficiency, setting challenging objectives and outstanding achievements.



The award was received by Mr. Bobby Wang, Sourcing Director of Elcoteq APAC. "This award is a result of a dedicated Elcoteq team that has worked together for many years and has successfully

supported our strategic customers to achieve their targets through electronics manufacturing services in Asia," said Mr. Wang. "Competition is intensifying in the communications technology market and most manufacturers are seeking solutions to cope with constantly shorter product lifecycles and declining product prices. It's imperative for us to understand our customers' needs in the longer term to maintain their competitive positions."