Asymtek Receives 2007 SMT China VISION Award

Asymtek announced that it received a 2007 SMT China VISION Award from SMT China magazine for its Axiom T X-1022 high-volume dual-lane dispensing system.

The Vision Awards recognize the companies and products that serve as benchmarks of excellence within the surface mount industry. Judged by an independent panel of industry experts, Asymtek was selected the winner in the dispensing category. Evaluations were based on the Axiom system's overall performance, reliability, economic merits and ease of use. The SMT China VISION award was presented at a ceremony held during Nepcon Shanghai.



Asymtek's Axiom X-1022's dual-lane configuration increases throughput by 60 to 80 percent over single-lane systems. The system allows parallel processing on two lanes for continuous dispensing, eliminating lost time in non-dispensing activities such as material flow-out and substrate

loading/unloading. Underfill can flow out in one lane while underfill material is jetted in the other. It lowers cost-of-ownership without adding another full system to the production line, minimizing manufacturing cost per square foot.



"We are excited to win this prestigious award," said Alec Babiarz, Asymtek's President of New Business Development. "Asymtek is known for innovative, high quality products that increase productivity and lower cost-of-ownership. We congratulate the Asymtek team that designed and

created the dual-lane dispensing system."