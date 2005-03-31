Solectron axe nearly 1000 in Romania

Nearly 1000 out of 4000 workers at American EMS-giant Solectron in Timisoara, Romania will be fired in the biggest layoff operation in the Timisoara county in the last 15 years. According to BussinesRomania, 190 people were to be re-directed to other companies while 690 will be fired.

Solectron is also forbidding the company’s employees to organize in Unions, thus violating the Romainian law, BussinesRomania reports. Solectron started its operation in Romania for about 5 years ago.