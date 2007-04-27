Dage wins two Industry Awards for its XD7600NT

Within the same week, Dage Precision Industries has been awarded two prestigious industry awards for its innovative XiDAT XD7600NT digital x-ray inspection system.

Dage received the coveted SMT China Vision Award in the Inspection category from SMT China Magazine during a Tuesday, April 24, 2007 ceremony that took place at the Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition International Hotel during the Nepcon China/EMT China tradeshow. SMT China's Chinese Achievement Award is given to a company who has developed advanced technology for the electronics manufacturing marketplace.



Dage also received an EM Asia Innovation Award on Wednesday April 25, 2007 in the Inspection Equipment – X-ray category. This distinguished award was presented by VIP guest Dr. Haley Fu, iNemi Consultant on behalf of Electronics Manufacturing Asia magazine at a special ceremony during the Nepcon Shanghai 2007 exhibition.



"We are proud to have the XD7600NT recognized as the most innovative x-ray inspection system by both SMT China and EM Asia magazines and their readership," said CK Lim, General Manager of Dage North Asia.



"Dage continues to develop world-beating, innovative digital x-ray inspection equipment for the electronics manufacturing market and we are pleased to be recognized by our industry peers", he added.